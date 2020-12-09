India says no to emergency approval for AstraZeneca vaccine pending more data- NDTV

NEW DELHI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - India’s drugs controller on Wednesday rejected emergency use authorisation for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine candidate and another one developed locally, broadcaster NDTV reported citing unnamed sources.

“Both proposals are not approved due to inadequate safety and efficacy data available currently. Both have been asked for more data,” the sources told NDTV. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Andrew Heavens)