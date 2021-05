FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has received 150,000 Sputnik-V vaccine doses from Russia, a spokesman for India’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

“Millions of doses” of the vaccine, which will be sold in India by Dr.Reddy’s Labs Ltd, will follow, the spokesman added.