India to soon widen vaccination campaign beyond those above age 45

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks crowd a marketplace amidst the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will widen its coronavirus vaccination campaign in the “near future” to include more people, instead of restricting it to those above age 45, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

The central government has already announced everyone older than 45 will be eligible for vaccination from April 1. States have demanded that all adults be included as COVID-19 cases surge in the country.