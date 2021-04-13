India wants Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson to seek licence for COVID-19 vaccines soon: government official

FILE PHOTO: Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are pictured in a General practitioners practice in Berlin, Germany, April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India wants Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to seek licence for their COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible, a senior government official said on Tuesday, shortly after the government announced it would fast-track emergency approvals.

“We hope and we invite the vaccine makers such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and others...to be ready to come to India as early as possible,” Vinod Kumar Paul, a senior government health official, told a news conference.