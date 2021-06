FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India is preparing to produce Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine in the country, government official Vinod Kumar Paul said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The vaccine maker on Monday had said its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective in a large, late-stage U.S.-based clinical trial.