NEW DELHI, April 23 (Reuters) - India on Thursday froze inflation-linked hikes of salaries and pensions of federal employees and pensioners as part of efforts to generate resources to combat coronavirus outbreak, a government statement said.

The decision will be effective from Jan. 1, 2020 to July 2021, the statement said, and is likely to impact more than five million employees and pensioners. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Toby Chopra)