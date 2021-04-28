FACTBOX-Companies step up in India's coronavirus battle

BENGALURU, April 28 (Reuters) - Companies are using their industrial muscle to help India in its fight against COVID-19, seen as increasingly crucial as the health system groans under the weight of surging infections and a rising death toll. Many private-sector companies are helping plug a shortage in essential medical supplies such as oxygen. Here are some that have pledged or stepped in with help. COMPANY TYPE OF AID Amazon Funding for airlifting oxygen equipment Google Funding to nonprofits, online ad grants Deloitte Supplied oxygen equipment Tata Group Imported cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen Reliance Industries Diverting oxygen to hard-hit regions from refinery JSW Steel Devoting production at steel plants to oxygen Tata Steel Ramped up supplies of medical oxygen Jindal Stainless Devoting production at steel plants to oxygen ITC Air-freighting 24 cryogenic containers from Asian countries Allcargo Logistics Sponsored transportation of oxygen equipment from Singapore Vedanta Reopens smelter to produce oxygen Adani Group Securing oxygen supplies Xiaomi Funding to procure oxygen equipment Paytm Fundraising campaign to arrange oxygen supplies CRED Fundraising campaign to arrange oxygen supplies Zomato Partnering with logistics firm to bring oxygen equipment to hospitals (Reporting by Chris Thomas and Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)