Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Oil and Gas

FACTBOX-Companies step up in India's coronavirus battle

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    BENGALURU, April 28 (Reuters) - Companies are using their
industrial muscle to help India in its fight against COVID-19,
seen as increasingly crucial as the health system groans under
the weight of surging infections and a rising death toll.
    Many private-sector companies are helping plug a shortage in
essential medical supplies such as oxygen. Here are some that
have pledged or stepped in with help.
    
 COMPANY                TYPE OF AID
 Amazon                 Funding for airlifting oxygen equipment
 Google                 Funding to nonprofits, online ad grants
 Deloitte               Supplied oxygen equipment
 Tata Group             Imported cryogenic containers to
                        transport liquid oxygen
 Reliance Industries    Diverting oxygen to hard-hit regions
                        from refinery
 JSW Steel              Devoting production at steel plants to
                        oxygen
 Tata Steel             Ramped up supplies of medical oxygen
 Jindal Stainless       Devoting production at steel plants to
                        oxygen
 ITC                    Air-freighting 24 cryogenic containers
                        from Asian countries
 Allcargo Logistics     Sponsored transportation of oxygen
                        equipment from Singapore
 Vedanta                Reopens smelter to produce oxygen
 Adani Group            Securing oxygen supplies
 Xiaomi                 Funding to procure oxygen equipment
 Paytm                  Fundraising campaign to arrange oxygen
                        supplies
 CRED                   Fundraising campaign to arrange oxygen
                        supplies
 Zomato                 Partnering with logistics firm to bring
                        oxygen equipment to hospitals
 
 (Reporting by Chris Thomas and Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Christopher Cushing)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up