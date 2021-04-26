Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

FACTBOX-Nations pledge aid for India in coronavirus battle

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    April 26 (Reuters) - Nations across the globe have stepped
up to offer humanitarian aid for India's battle against a
coronavirus crisis that drove its infections to a worldwide
record for the fifth straight day on Monday.
    The "storm" of infections had shaken India, Prime Minister
Narendra Modi has said, as hospitals turn away patients after
running out of medical oxygen and beds, prompting a scramble by
relatives for supplies of the life-saving gas.
    
    Here are countries that have offered help: 
 COUNTRIES AND    TYPE OF AID           DATE OF
 TERRITORIES                            ANNOUNCEMENT
 United States    Raw materials for     April 26
                  certain COVID-19      
                  vaccines, medical     
                  and protective gear   
                                        
 Germany          Oxygen and medical    April 26
                  aid                   
 France           Oxygen respiratory    April 25
                  equipment             
                                        
 EU               Urgently needed       April 25
                  oxygen and medicine   
                                        
 Pakistan         Relief support,       April 25 
                  including             
                  ventilators           
 Britain          More than 600         April 25
                  medical devices,      
                  including oxygen      
                  concentrators and     
                  ventilators           
                                        
 Saudi Arabia     80 MT of liquid       April 24
                  oxygen and 5,000      
                  medical-grade oxygen  
                  cylinder (bit.ly/3xogcjo)  
 Singapore        4 cryogenic oxygen    April 24
                  containers (bit.ly/3dRENWd)  
 China            Offer of necessary    April 22
                  support and help but  
                  without specific      
                  details               
 

 (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up