India agrees 'significantly lower' AstraZeneca vaccine price

FILE PHOTO: A nurse displays a vial of COVISHIELD, the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

(Reuters) - The Indian government has lowered the price at which it buys AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine doses being produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the federal health secretary said on Thursday.

“The renegotiated price is significantly lower than 200 rupees ($2.75) per dose,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a news conference.

The SII, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, has licensed the vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University and markets it as COVISHIELD.

($1 = 72.6360 Indian rupees)