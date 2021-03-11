India agrees 'significantly lower' AstraZeneca vaccine price

(Reuters) - The Indian government has lowered the price at which it buys AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine doses being produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the federal health secretary said on Thursday.
“The renegotiated price is significantly lower than 200 rupees ($2.75) per dose,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a news conference.
The SII, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, has licensed the vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University and markets it as COVISHIELD.
($1 = 72.6360 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi and Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely
