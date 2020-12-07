India considering accelerated review of COVID-19 vaccine emergency use: government official

An employee shows a glass ampoule inside a manufacturing unit of Schott Kaisha, India's largest vial manufacturer, in Jambusar in the western state of Gujarat, India, December 1, 2020. Picture taken December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is considering reviewing Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca’s vaccines for emergency use on an accelerated basis, a senior government official said on Monday.

Serum Institute is making AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in India and has applied for emergency use authorization.

Pfizer applied for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine over the weekend, the official said.

“We are in the process of reviewing. It is an accelerated reviewing process, which is there for Serum too,” the government official said. “All applications are accelerated. It is the need of the hour.”