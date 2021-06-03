Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

India gov't seals deal for 300 mln Biological-E COVID-19 vaccine doses

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGALURU, June 3 (Reuters) - India’s government said on Thursday it has inked a deal with domestic vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for 15 billion rupees ($205.62 million).

The vaccine, which is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, will likely to be available in the next few months, the health ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 72.9500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

