India health official says next four weeks 'very, very critical' in COVID-19 battle

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker collects a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test swab sample from a man as others watch, at a temporary shelter for the homeless in New Delhi, India, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s fight against COVID-19 over the next four weeks will be “very, very critical” as its faces a faster second surge in infections, senior government health official Vinod Kumar Paul said on Tuesday.

India’s daily infections passed the 100,000 mark for the first time on Monday, data from the health ministry showed. It recorded 96,982 new cases on Tuesday.