FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a rice mill worker during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination drive at Bavla village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India on Wednesday reported a daily rise in new coronavirus infections of 132,788 cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,207.

The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 28.3 million, while the death toll has reached 335,102, health ministry data showed.