India reports 16,738 new coronavirus cases; highest since January 29

FILE PHOTO: A woman carrying a child walks inside a railway station amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India reported 16,738 new coronavirus infections, health ministry data showed on Thursday, for the highest daily jump since January 29, according to a Reuters tally.

More than half came from the western state of Maharashtra, India’s richest and home to its financial capital of Mumbai, which reported a record high of 8,807 cases on Wednesday.

India’s tally of 11.05 million infections is the world’s second highest after the United States, and daily numbers are rising again after a lull in the last few months.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: here)