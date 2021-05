FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing masks wait in a queue to board a bus, after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India reported on Wednesday 267,334 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by a record 4,529.

The South Asian nation’s tally stands at 25.5 million, with a death toll of 283,248, health ministry data showed.