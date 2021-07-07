Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
India reports 43,733 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Motiar Rahman, a villager, receives a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

(Reuters) - India on Wednesday reported 43,733 new cases in the last 24 hours, data from health ministry showed, with active cases at 459,920.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

