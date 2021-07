FILE PHOTO: Family members of Vijay Raju, who died due to the coronavirus disease, mourn before his cremation at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

(Reuters) - India reported on Thursday 45,892 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry, with active cases at 460,704.