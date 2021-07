FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a child during a door-to-door surveillance to safeguard children amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

(Reuters) - India reported on Thursday 48,786 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed, with the active caseload at 523,257.