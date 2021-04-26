Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
India reports record 352,991 new COVID-19 cases

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGALURU, April 26 (Reuters) - India on Monday set a global record for a rise in daily coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day, while deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by an all-time high over the last 24 hours.

With 352,991 new cases, India’s total caseload has crossed 17 million. Deaths rose by a record 2,812 to reach a total of 195,123, according to health ministry data. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

