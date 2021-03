FILE PHOTO: A woman watches as a healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of COVISHIELD, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at Max Super Speciality Hospital, in New Delhi, India, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India said on Tuesday everybody above 45 will be eligible for coronavirus vaccination from April 1, in an expansion of its programme.

Information minister Prakash Javadekar said the country had enough vaccine doses available.