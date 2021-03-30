Indian COVID-19 situation turning from 'bad to worse' - govt official

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on a street in Mumbai, India, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s COVID-19 situation is turning from “bad to worse,” a senior government official said on Tuesday, as infections surge across several states.

“Remember if the cases are more, they will eventually overwhelm the system”, senior health official Vinod Kumar Paul told a news conference.

