A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a kiosk in Ahmedabad, India, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - About 21.5% of India’s 1.35 billion people may have been infected with COVID-19, according to a government serological survey of more than 35,500 people released on Thursday.

Among healthcare workers, the figure jumped to 25.7%, government officials told a news conference.