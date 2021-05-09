India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000 despite state lockdowns

Slideshow ( 4 images )

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s total COVID-19 cases rose by over 400,000 for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday even as several states imposed strict lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

India’s health ministry reported 4,092 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 242,362. Cases rose by 403,738, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 22.3 million.