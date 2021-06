FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker administers a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. Picture taken June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Saturday reported 84,332 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest in more than two months, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.4 million, while total fatalities are at 367,081, data. India added 4,002 deaths overnight.