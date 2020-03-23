India's Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, announces curfew

MUMBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - India’s western state of Maharashtra on Monday imposed curfew in the state in an attempt to restrict the spread of coronavirus, the chief minister of the state said.

Maharashtra, which is home to the country’s financial centre of Mumbai and which has recorded the highest number of confirmed cases in India, has excluded movement of essential goods from the curfew, Uddhav Thackeray said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; writing by Anuron Kumar Mitra; editing by Louise Heavens)