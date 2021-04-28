India's total deaths from COVID-19 passes 200,000 mark

BENGALURU, April 28 (Reuters) - India on Wednesday reported a record rise in deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, taking its total fatalities past the 200,000 mark, while overall daily cases rose by a record 360,960.

With 3,293 new deaths, India’s total number of fatalities now stands at 201,187, and the overall number of cases are now nearly at 18 million, according to health ministry data. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)