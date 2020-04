April 8 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior PLC withdrew its annual financial forecast on Wednesday, citing uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it does not expect to be in a position to provide revised forecast numbers until the duration and extent of the market disruptions caused by the outbreak are known. (reut.rs/34hVeEW) (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)