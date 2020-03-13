Indonesia to assess weekly govt bond auction in light of market conditions

JAKARTA, March 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government will assess whether or not to conduct bond auctions it usually holds each week, a senior official said on Friday, as domestic markets fell amid capital outflows because of the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re always alert and monitoring markets. (Auctions) will be situational,” said Luky Alfirman, the finance ministry’s head of the financing department, told reporters.

Indonesia’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to as much as 7.289% on Thursday, the highest since December 2019, while the rupiah on Friday fell 2% to 14,810 a dollar, the weakest since November 2018. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)