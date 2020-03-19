Indonesia govt opens to budget deficit going wider than 2.5% of GDP -deputy finmin

JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government may allow the 2020 budget deficit to widen beyond its current forecast of 2.5% of gross domestic product and had had discussions on relaxing a requirement to keep it at 3%, deputy finance minister said on Thursday.

Suahasil Nazara said changing the deficit cap requires a revision to Indonesia’s law on government finances, officials have continued to discuss the idea in case a bigger fiscal stimulus is needed to support the economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

“It will depend on what kind of economic slowdown we face and what kind of recovery,” Nazara told a conference call with investors. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Toby Chopra)