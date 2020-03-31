Indonesia plans to relax budget deficit limit amid coronavirus

JAKARTA, March 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia is planning to issue an emergency regulation to allow the government to manage a wider fiscal deficit and increase spending on response to COVID-19 which will effectively revise the state finances law, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

The state finances law currently caps the government’s budget deficit at a maximum 3% of gross domestic product for a fiscal year.

The new rules will allow the government to exceed that limit for three consecutive fiscal years, but the cap will be reinstated in 2023, Luhut Pandjaitan, a senior minister who oversees investment and natural resources, said in a video statement.