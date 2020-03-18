Indonesia reallocating $1.1 billion spending for coronavirus response

JAKARTA, March 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia is reallocating a total of 17.17 trillion rupiah ($1.13 billion) from the 2020 state budget for coronavirus response, its finance minister said on Wednesday, after the Southeast Asian country reported 172 COVID-19 cases.

The sum was initially earmarked for non-priority spending, such as overseas business trips, and projects that have now been delayed, Sri Mulyani Indrawati told an online news conference.

She also said the government’s revenue collection was under pressure with income from the natural resources sector falling sharply.