CORRECTED-Indonesia reports highest rise in COVID-19 cases in over three months

(Corrects total number of cases is 1.87 mln, not 87 mln)

JAKARTA, June 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Wednesday reported 7,725 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily number since Feb. 26, bringing the total number of cases to 1.87 million, data from the country’s COVID-19 taskforce showed.

The task force also reported 170 people died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total to 52,162. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto, Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)