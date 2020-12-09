Indonesia records highest daily COVID-19 death toll of 171

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers wearing personal protective equipments (PPE) utilize a swab chamber as they collect swab samples from men to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Wednesday 171 more deaths from the coronavirus, marking the Southeast Asian country’s highest daily rise in fatalities and taking the total number of deaths to 18,171, data from its COVID-19 taskforce showed.

The data also showed 6,058 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 592,900.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.