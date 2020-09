JAKARTA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 3,307 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 203,342, data from the country’s COVID-19 taskforce website showed.

There were also 106 new deaths in Indonesia overnight, taking the total number to 8,336, the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies)