A health worker wearing protective suit and patients exercise at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium which has been converted into a quarantine house amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 3,509 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 278,722, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.

The data added 87 new deaths, taking the total to 10,473, the biggest death toll in Southeast Asia.