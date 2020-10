FILE PHOTO: Visitors wearing protective face masks walk past painted art during an exhibition, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 3,520 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total to 396,454, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.

The data added 101 new deaths, taking the total to 13,512.

The number of cases and deaths in the Southeast Asian country is the highest in the region.