JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 3,535 new coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the total number to 470,648, data from the country’s health ministry website showed.

The data showed 85 new deaths, bringing the total to 15,296.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.