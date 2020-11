FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a protective face mask sweeps the street near a mural promoting awareness of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 3,779 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 444,348, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.

The data added 72 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total number to 14,761. Indonesia has confirmed the highest tally of coronavirus cases and deaths.