JAKARTA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia, the Southeast Asian country worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, reported 4,262 new infections on Saturday, taking the total to 433,836, data from the government’s COVID-19 task force showed.

There were 98 new deaths, bringing the total to 14,540. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)