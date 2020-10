FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample to test a person for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 4,538 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its infections total to 315,714, data from the country’s health ministry showed.

There were also 98 new deaths in Indonesia, taking the total number to 11,472, the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia.