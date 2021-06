JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Sunday 9,868 COVID-19 daily infections, the highest since Feb. 22, the COVID-19 task force said.

Total infections are 1,911,358.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 149 COVID-19 fatalities, taking the total to 52,879. (Reporting by Tabita Diela and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Robert Birsel)