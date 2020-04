JAKARTA, April 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed on Thursday the biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections since cases were first announced last month, with 337 new cases taking the total to 3,293, said a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 40 new deaths, taking the total to 280, while 252 people have recovered. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Catherine Evans)