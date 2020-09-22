Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus deaths

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Tuesday its biggest daily rise in coronavirus deaths with 160 fatalities, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.
Indonesia has reported 9,837 deaths overall, the highest death toll in Asia outside India.
It also reported 4,071 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 252,923.
Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Ed Davies
