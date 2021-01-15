Indonesia reports daily record COVID-19 cases with 12,818 infections

JAKARTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Friday with 12,818 new infections, taking the total to 882,418, data from its COVID-19 taskforce showed.

It also reported 238 new deaths overnight, taking the total to 25,484. It has recorded among the most coronavirus infections and fatalities in Asia. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty)