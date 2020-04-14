Indonesia reports its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths

JAKARTA, April 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Tuesday reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths with 60 new fatalities, taking the total to 459, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto confirmed 282 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 4,839. A total of 426 people have recovered, he said.

More than 33,600 tests have been performed, Yurianto added. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)