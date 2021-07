FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask queues to refill oxygen tanks as Indonesia experiences an oxygen supply shortage amid a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 31,189 new coronavirus infections and 728 deaths on Tuesday, both record daily increases, health ministry data showed.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded a total of 2,345,018 COVID-19 cases and 61,868 deaths.