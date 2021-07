FILE PHOTO: A nurse works at the ICU ward for COVID-19 patients as a body of a 28-year-old woman lies on a bed waiting to be transferred to a mortuary room, at a government-run hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Thursday reported 24,836 new coronavirus infections and 504 deaths, both record daily highs.

Indonesia’s total cases and deaths are 2,203,108 and 58,995 respectively.