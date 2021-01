An Indonesian healthcare worker receives a dose of the Sinovac's vaccine as Indonesia begins mass vaccination for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a hospital in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, January 14, 2021 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported a record daily increase in COVID-19 cases with 14,224 new infections, its COVID-19 task force said on Saturday, bringing the total to 896,642.

It also reported 283 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 25,767. Indonesia has reported the highest total infections and deaths in Southeast Asia.