Indonesia reports record daily rise in coronavirus infections

JAKARTA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Wednesday a record daily rise in coronavirus infections with 5,534 new cases, bringing the total to 511,836, according to its COVID-19 task force.

The task force’s data also showed 114 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total fatalities to 16,225.

Southeast Asia’s biggest country has the region’s highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty)