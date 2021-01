A woman wearing a protective mask walks on a sidewalk of the main road, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Thursday a record daily rise in COVID-19 cases, with 11,557 new infections, bringing the total caseload to 869,600, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.

It added 295 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 25,246.